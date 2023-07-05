First responders rescue man from Lake Michigan in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from Lake Michigan in LaPorte County on Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched around 4 p.m. for an adult man missing in the water.

After a brief search, the man was located and pulled from the water by lifeguards near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

He was taken to Franciscan Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The identity of the victim was not released pending family notification.

Indiana Conservation officers are investigating.