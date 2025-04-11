Man dies after being shot by deputy during SWAT standoff in Chicago suburb

Man shot, killed by deputy during SWAT situation in Crystal Lake

A man is dead after a SWAT standoff in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The office said it began as a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Briarwood Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The County's SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were called after deputies said an armed man barricaded himself inside a house.

When talks between the man and the hostage negotiation team fell apart, gunfire rang out. The man later died.

The sheriff's office did not make it clear who fired their weapons but said it was a "deputy-involved shooting."

The investigation has since been turned over to the Major Investigation Assistance Team in conjunction with the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office. Interviews and evidence, including a review of body-worn camera footage, will all be conducted by the investigation team.

The sheriff's office said they will provide updates as they become available.