SWAT standoff goes on for hours in Crystal Lake, Illinois

A SWAT standoff dragged on for hours in Crystal Lake, Illinois northwest of Chicago Thursday night.

Police were out in force at a house near Briarwood Road and North Avenue.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office posted on Facebook just before 5 p.m. that people should avoid the area due to heavy police activity.

Around 9:30 p.m., the McHenry County Sheriff's office posted that the situation was no longer active, but Briarwood Road between North and Gilbert avenues remained closed for investigation.

Police late Thursday night had not specified exactly what happened.