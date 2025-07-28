Chicago man charged with spray-painting anti-immigrant, antisemitic graffiti in Little Village

Man wanted for spraying anti-immigrant, antisemitic graffiti in Little Village

Chicago police charged a man who they said spray-painted anti-immigrant, antisemitic graffiti in Little Village earlier this month.

Officers arrested Philip Dominguez, 38, of Chicago, on Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. He was charged with five felony counts of hate crime/property, one felony count of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, and five misdemeanor counts of criminal damage less than $500.

Police said Dominguez was identified as the suspect who allegedly defaced multiple properties within the Little Village on July 19 and 20, in the 2700 block of West Cermak and the 2500 block of South Central Park.

One of the vandalized properties included the Latinos Progresando Community Center, which provides services including immigration legal services and wellness programs.

Dominguez is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

