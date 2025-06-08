Man, 28, charged with shooting security guard at Evanston Hospital

Shooting at Evanston Hospital leaves many wondering how a gun got in the ER

A man was charged with shooting a security guard during a struggle inside an emergency room at a hospital in Evanston last week.

Christian J. Haywood, 28, of Evanston, was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm causing injury to a public safety officer, one felony count of aggravated battery to a public safety officer, and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Evanston police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital on the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue.

Arriving officers found the security guard, a 33-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. A second security guard, a 47-year-old woman, suffered bite-related injuries while arresting Haywood.

An investigation into the incident indicated Haywood had been taken to the emergency room for treatment after suffering a mental health affliction. He agreed to be checked out by Evanston Fire Department paramedics and taken to the hospital, according to Evanston police Cmdr. Scott Sophier.

While in the emergency room, police said he began to act in a distressed manner, and two hospital security officers entered the treatment area. An altercation took place, and Haywood produced a handgun, a Ruger LCP MAX .380 caliber, and fired it at least three times, hitting the 33-year-old officer in her left upper and lower body. She underwent surgery, and her condition remains stabilized.

A search of Haywood's property at the Evanston Police Department revealed he had a second gun, a North American Arms .22 caliber, which was also found during a search of Haywood's property at the hospital but was not used, police said.

Haywood is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Sunday afternoon.

