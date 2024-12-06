Man ordered detained charged in deadly shooting in Chicago's Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who shot and killed another man in Lincoln Park a week ago appeared at a detention hearing on Friday after turning himself into authorities.

John Conway, 35, was charged Thursday night with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Alexander Nesteruk, 34, on Clark Street just south of Arlington Place just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Conway, a former Marine who has a valid FOID and concealed carry license, claimed that the victim was harassing him and attempted to "karate kick" him in the chest before he fired the fatal shot. Prosecutors called it a "brazen execution."

Prosecutors said that earlier in the morning, Nesteruk was kicking cars in traffic and yelling obscene language. Police had to remove him from the scene. But later that afternoon he came back and started harassing people on the sidewalk and businesses.

He approached Conway on the sidewalk and attempted to "air kick" him but missed. Conway's attorney said he kept pushing Nesteruk away, but he kept coming back. That's when Conway fired a single shot at Nesteruk. He collapsed to the ground, and after a few seconds, Conway turned and walked away from the scene. He went on with his day — going to his local gym for an hour.

Nesteruk died of his injuries on Dec. 2. Surveillance images of the suspect, later identified as Conway, were released the next day. Police said Conway turned himself in on Thursday night.

Several people also identified Conway as the man in the photos. Upon execution of a search warrant of his nearby home, police found many more weapons, including three additional handguns, a sniper-type rifle with a scope and bi-pod stand, multiple types of ammunition for an AR-15, ballistic armor, and night vision equipment.

Police also recovered a cell phone jammer, a map of a neighborhood with x's marking certain locations, and a map of Illinois with several colleges circled. There was also a written document with derogatory language and notes detailing "a plan to harm an unrelated individual."

Conway's attorney said all of those items can be explained by his military history in the Marines, where he served from 2007-2011, when he was honorably discharged. He had a top-level security clearance and was deployed abroad.

The attorney said Conway feared for his life but did not explain why Conway left the scene. This is the first time he's ever been arrested.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said the incident on Thanksgiving Eve rattled the community. As a result, he's been asked to keep the increased foot patrol in the area.

"We have heard this now from local business that the individual was having potentially a mental health crisis. That's one fact in this. The truth there is that there shouldn't have been anyone who died," he said.

The judge said that she understood the possible self-defense arguments but that the court would feel different if he had called the police and told them he was in fear for his life.

Conway was ordered detained. His next hearing is on Dec. 26.