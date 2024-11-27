Man shot, critically wounded on Clark Street in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

Man shot, critically wounded on Clark Street in Chicago's Lincoln Park community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday afternoon on busy Clark Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

At 3:58 p.m., a 34-year-old man approached some people on the sidewalk and a fight began. One of the men in the group took out a gun and shot the 34-year-old man, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one was in custody late Wednesday.

Police were seen on the street near Döner 97, 2435 N. Clark St., and Mitazi Salon and Boutique, 2433 N. Clark St.,

Clark Street was blocked between Arlington Place and Fullerton Parkway.