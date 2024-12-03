Man dies 5 days after being shot during confrontation in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A west suburban man died this week, five days after police said he attacked another man who went on to shoot him in the chest on busy Clark Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Alexander Nesteruk, 34, whose address was listed in Wheaton, was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 1:19 p.m. Monday.

Police said he was shot at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, on Clark Street right south of Arlington Place.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said the man who was later shot was exhibiting "erratic and dangerous behavior" and attacked the shooter. The shooter then pulled a gun and opened fire, police said.

The shooter fled south on Clark Street on foot, Knudsen's office said. There were no reports of anyone in custody Tuesday.