Man charged with robberies, burglaries that happened one early morning in multiple Chicago neighborhoods

A man was arrested and charged this weekend with a string of armed robberies and burglaries within a period of just over an hour earlier this month in Chicago.

The robberies took place in the city's Ukrainian Village, Lakeview, and Lincoln Park communities.

Brian Pride, 20, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of burglary — all felonies. Police said he was one of the people involved in two robberies and two burglaries in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 3.

In the first incident at 4:58 a.m. that morning, a 35-year-old woman was robbed of her property at gunpoint in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue. At 5:46 a.m., a 40-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were both robbed at gunpoint at a business in the 3000 block of North Ashland Avenue.

At 5:52 a.m., a business was burglarized in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Avenue. At 6:02 a.m., another business was burglarized in the 3100 block of North Broadway. Cash and property were taken in both burglaries.

Police said Pride was arrested by the Citywide Property Task Force at his home on Saturday.

He appeared for a detention hearing on Sunday.