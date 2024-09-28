Man charged nearly a year after deadly DUI wrong-way crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in a deadly wrong-way crash nearly a year ago on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Leotis Cater, 54, was charged with three felonies, including aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

Last October, police said Carter was drunk when he went south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the I-55 exit ramp. He slammed head-on into another car, killing a 29-year-old man.

Carter, at the time, was given a ticket and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.