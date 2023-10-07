Watch CBS News
Local News

Passenger killed, driver critically hurt in wrong-way crash on Chicago's Near South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight in the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a 53-year-old man was driving southbound on the northbound lane of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the wrong direction when it struck another vehicle head-on.

A 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the second vehicle suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The condition of the driver is unknown. 

The 53-year-old driver suffered injuries to the body and was taken also to U of C in critical condition. Police say he will be issued traffic citations. 

Major Accidents continues to investigate the cause of the accident.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 7:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.