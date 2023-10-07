Passenger killed, driver critically hurt in wrong-way crash on Chicago's Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight in the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a 53-year-old man was driving southbound on the northbound lane of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the wrong direction when it struck another vehicle head-on.

A 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the second vehicle suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The condition of the driver is unknown.

The 53-year-old driver suffered injuries to the body and was taken also to U of C in critical condition. Police say he will be issued traffic citations.

Major Accidents continues to investigate the cause of the accident.