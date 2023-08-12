Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in Chatham shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the shooting death of a 52-year-old man in Chatham in January.

Derek Pikes, 42, was arrested Thursday by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street.

Police say Pikes was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the victim in the 800 block of East 92nd Street on Jan. 22.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Pikes is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday. 

First published on August 12, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.