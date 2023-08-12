Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the shooting death of a 52-year-old man in Chatham in January.

Derek Pikes, 42, was arrested Thursday by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street.

Police say Pikes was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the victim in the 800 block of East 92nd Street on Jan. 22.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Pikes is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.