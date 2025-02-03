Man, 19, charged in connection to deadly October shooting near Chicago's United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two others wounded just steps away from the United Center on the Near West Side back in October.

Deron Wolfe, 19, from Rantoul, Illinois, was arrested on Friday just after 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Falcon Drive. He was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of armed robbery.

Chicago police said that Wolfe was identified as one of the suspects who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in the 100 block of North Wolcott Avenue on Oct. 20. He was also charged in connection to the robbery of a 17-year-old girl on the same day and block.

Police said the shooting happened in an apparent attempted robbery that happened outside of the United Center—just as Chicago rapper Lil Durk was about to hit the stage.

The other two shooting victims were taken to Storger Hospital—a 15-year-old boy was hit in the hand and suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was in good condition. A 19-year-old man was hit in the ribs and was taken in critical condition.

Wolfe is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

The video above is from a previous report.