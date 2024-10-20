3 teens shot, wounded steps from United Center in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teens were shot and wounded just steps from the United Center on the Near West Side Sunday evening.

At 6:56 p.m., the victims were struck by gunfire in the 100 block of North Wolcott Avenue, near Maypole Avenue, police said.

Preliminary reports said the shooting happened in an apparent attempted robbery that happened outside of the United Center—just as Chicago rapper Lil Durk was about to hit the stage.

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the hand and suffered a graze wound to the abdomen. He was reported in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the chest, and a 19-year-old man was struck in the ribs. Both were reported in critical condition.

All the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.

Police officers appeared to pursue a possible suspect on foot outside the United Center after the shooting.

Lil Durk performed for his First Annual Birthday Bash at the United Center Sunday night. It remained unclear late Sunday whether the victims were on their way to see the Lil Durk concert.

Many concertgoers were caught up in street blockades that were the result of a police investigation.

As investigators pieced together what led to the shooting Sunday night, no one was in custody.