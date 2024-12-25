Volunteers at Chicago nonprofit help spread Christmas cheer to seniors

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of volunteers gave their time on Christmas morning to visit a senior citizen who would otherwise be spending the holiday alone.

They partnered through the organization Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly to spread joy this holiday.

"I've been doing this for about seven years," said Rachel Thomas.

Thomas and her sister made this their Christmas tradition—bringing a warm meal and some cheer to seniors who would otherwise be alone.

"It's always a different reception when we get there, but one good thing is they really do appreciate the meals," said Michelle Brumfield.

They're two of about 120 volunteers out on Christmas Day delivering around 300 meals with Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly. While most people wake up on Christmas morning and run to the tree to open up their gifts, Thomas and Brumfield are spending their time volunteering.

"This is the first thing on our agenda," Brumfield said. And so after that, we're going to go home and celebrate with our family, and it's just really nice to start your day off in this way, giving back to others."

They pick up brown bags filled with food first, then a bag of gifts, desserts, and a poinsettia.

"It's a great organization. they've been helping elderly forever," said Charles Sheridan.

Sheridan has given his time to the same cause, he says, on and off for 50 years.

"The elderly people get disconnected," he said. "They get disconnect from reality and when Little Brother's volunteers shows up they always encourage us to sit down and visit with the elderly when we give them the gifts and it brightens maybe not only their day maybe their whole week."

Each time they knock on the door, their impact and experience are different.

"Especially when you're delivering to African American elders, they don't get many African American volunteers. So when they see me at the door, they're really surprised, like, ' Hey, I don't see too many people interacting with me who are African American. So that gives me a sense of what I'm doing is a good deed, too," Thomas said.

Their goal, though, remains the same.

"be a light and be a benefit to others," Brumfield said.