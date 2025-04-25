Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Park shooting suspect Josalyn Fowler called 911 to throw police off her trail, prosecutors say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum,
Sabrina Franza

/ CBS Chicago

Woman charged in shooting that killed man, 28, in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
Woman charged in shooting that killed man, 28, in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood 01:59

The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Lincoln Park last week called 911 to try to throw police off her trail, prosecutors said.

Josalyn Fowler, 25, appeared in court Friday morning on two counts of murder and one count of attempted armed robbery, both felonies, for the fatal shooting of Kevin Patel on Lill Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Fowler and her cousin were walking along Lill Avenue they passed Patel walking in the opposite direction, who had a backpack. 

Prosecutors said after passing him, Fowler stopped and turned back toward Patel, approached him from behind and tried to pull on his backpack. When he wouldn't let her, a physical struggle ensued, and Fowler allegedly shot Patel in the chest.

She and her cousin then fled the scene. Prosecutors said the shooting was captured on nearby home surveillance video, and was seen or heard by multiple witnesses.

According to prosecutors, after running from the scene Fowler then called 911 and told police she had witnessed a shooting and that the offenders had fled in the opposite direction she had in an effort to throw investigators off her trail.

Prosecutors said based on the description witnesses gave them, police were able to track Fowler and her cousin traveling together from the scene of the shooting to the CTA Fullerton Red Line stop. Prosecutors said that video shows Fowler with her left hand in her pants pocket while using the phone with her right hand. 

Police were able to match Fowler's phone number with the 911 call about the shooting in which she allegedly told dispatchers the suspects ran away in the opposite direction. 

Fowler was positively identified by people who knew her as the woman seen on that footage, prosecutors said, at which time she and her cousin were taken into custody for questioning.

At the time of her arrest, police said she had a gun in her backpack that prosecutors said was matched with ballistic evidence from the Lill Avenue shooting.

Prosecutors said Fowler's cousin also identified her as the person who shot Patel.

Fowler was ordered to remain in custody until her trial. 

Patel's family was not in court.  

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.