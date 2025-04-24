Woman charged in Lincoln Park shooting that killed Kevin Patel, 28, Chicago police say

Neighbors alarmed by shooting that leaves man dead in Lincoln Park

Neighbors alarmed by shooting that leaves man dead in Lincoln Park

Neighbors alarmed by shooting that leaves man dead in Lincoln Park

Chicago police announced a woman has been charged in the Lincoln Park shooting that left a man dead last week.

Kevin Patel, 28, was found shot in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, just west of Halsted Street, around 9:20 p.m. last Wednesday. He had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Patel was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday afternoon, CPD took two people into custody for questioning. Shortly after, police announced 25-year-old Josalyn Fowler of Thornton, Illinois, had been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted armed robbery, all felonies. She is due in court for a detention hearing Friday.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police to see if the second person of interest they questioned had been released or if there are pending charges against them.

Police still have not released details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Some of the neighbors in the area of the shooting rushed to Patel's aid after they heard gunshots that night, applying pressure to his wound and calling 911. But they were not able to save him.

"I hope you know your son was not alone in these moments, and you know, this is a really good community of people that were trying to help in any way they could," neighbor Garrett Moores said, addressing Patel's family, "and you know, we did everything we could to make sure he got into that ambulance safely."

Witnesses said they saw a man and a woman fleeing from the scene on foot, running east.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.