Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged in Lincoln Park shooting that killed Kevin Patel, 28, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Neighbors alarmed by shooting that leaves man dead in Lincoln Park
Neighbors alarmed by shooting that leaves man dead in Lincoln Park 02:21

Chicago police announced a woman has been charged in the Lincoln Park shooting that left a man dead last week.

Kevin Patel, 28, was found shot in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, just west of Halsted Street, around 9:20 p.m. last Wednesday. He had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Patel was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday afternoon, CPD took two people into custody for questioning. Shortly after, police announced 25-year-old Josalyn Fowler of Thornton, Illinois, had been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted armed robbery, all felonies. She is due in court for a detention hearing Friday.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police to see if the second person of interest they questioned had been released or if there are pending charges against them. 

Police still have not released details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting. 

Some of the neighbors in the area of the shooting rushed to Patel's aid after they heard gunshots that night, applying pressure to his wound and calling 911. But they were not able to save him.

"I hope you know your son was not alone in these moments, and you know, this is a really good community of people that were trying to help in any way they could," neighbor Garrett Moores said, addressing Patel's family, "and you know, we did everything we could to make sure he got into that ambulance safely."

Witnesses said they saw a man and a woman fleeing from the scene on foot, running east.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.