Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan wraps testimony in own his defense

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stepped down from the witness stand Tuesday after days of testifying in his own defense in his corruption trial.

It is up to the jury eventually to decide if Madigan's testimony helped or hurt his case.

After the prosecution finished its cross-examination of Madigan on Tuesday, it was Madigan's attorneys' turn to do some damage control—starting by addressing what could have been the most damaging evidence of the case so far.

Madigan's attorney asked him about a comment he made to longtime associate and co-defendant Michael McClain—discussing, the prosecution said, no-show jobs the feds believe Madigan awarded to his associates in exchange for personal gain.

McClain: "Remember, we got him that contract…"

Madigan: "Mhm"

McClain: "Well, if, if you remember."

Madigan: "Some of these guys have made out like bandits, Mike."

McClain: "... For very little work too."

Madigan: "Yeah."

McClain: "Very little work."

When asked, Madigan claimed he was referring to lobbyists around the Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield—adding that he was not referring to ComEd subcontractors, as the prosecution suggested.

The prosecution brought up a conversation between Madigan and former alderman turned government mole Danny Solis, who testified against Madigan earlier in the trial. Madigan told Solis about an 11th Ward precinct captain who was appointed to the Illinois Labor Relations Board.

"See? I got him appointed," said Madigan.

When asked, Madigan claimed that this was his recommendation, and added, "There may have been others."

On redirect, prosecutors asked Madigan repeatedly if he thought that by giving recommendations or advice, he was breaking the law. Each time, he said no.

Madigan and his co-defendant—longtime confidant Michael McClain—are on trial on racketeering and bribery charges, accusing Madigan of using his power and influence to secure jobs for his own law firm, which helped developers with their real estate taxes.

Unlike Madigan, McClain decided not to testify at the trial.

Prosecutors have said Madigan used his various political positions to arrange for paid, no-work jobs for his political workers, including at ComEd at AT&T. Madigan also is accused of pressuring real estate developers to hire the speaker's law firm involving property in Chinatown.

Madigan spent a record 36 years as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, where he wielded control over whether legislation would move forward in Springfield until he resigned in 2021.

It is likely the Madigan corruption trial will go to the jury for deliberation the week after next.