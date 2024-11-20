Advocates want Illinois judge reassigned after releasing man who police say later killed his wife

Woman killed in Portage Park had spent months trying to keep estranged husband away

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman police say was stabbed to death by her estranged husband on Tuesday had tried for months to get his abuse to stop.

Advocates for domestic violence survivors want a Cook County judge reassigned after releasing that man from custody following a prior attack on his wife.

Lacramioara Beldie, 54, was stabbed to death around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue.

An off-duty Chicago police detective was shot while trying to stop the attack. Her husband, Constantin Beldie, 57, escaped, but was later found dead inside a vehicle a block away, after taking his own life.

CBS News Chicago Investigator Dave Savini dug into Lacramioara's attempts to get help before the attack, and repeated failures to protect the wife and mother from her accused abuser.

Before the fatal stabbing, the warning signs were there. The CBS News Investigators obtained months of Cook County Domestic Violence Court records showing Lacramioara obtained an emergency order of protection in January, accusing her estranged husband of harassment, physical abuse, and stalking.

They reached an agreement in March to drop the order of protection under numerous conditions, including a requirement that he stay away from her.

But in October, Constantin was charged with aggravated domestic battery and attempted kidnapping, after he allegedly approached her in alleyway and beat and dragged her to his car, where she screamed until she escaped. According to court records, evidence in that case included a witness and surveillance video.

Prosecutors in that case asked Judge Thomas Nowinski to order Constantin held in Cook County Jail while he awaited trial, but Nowinski denied that motion, and instead released him on electronic monitoring.

Amanda Pyron, president of the Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence, said she believes Nowinski made the wrong decision.

"Electronic monitoring and GPS are absolutely insufficient in domestic violence cases," she said.

Pyron said Nowinski should be removed from the county's Domestic Violence Division.

"I think the case history and the results would indicate that this is not the best fit for him," she said.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nowinski is the same judge who denied an emergency protective order in another high-profile case.

Last year, 11-year-old Jayden Perkins was stabbed to death trying to protect his mom, just weeks after she tried and failed to get an order of protection against her accused abuser, Crosetti Brand, who is charged in Jayden's murder.

Nowinski denied that protection order, noting Brand was in prison at the time. However, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board granted Brand parole in February, allowing him to be released from prison a day before the attack. At the time, the board was not aware that Perkins' mother had been seeking an order of protection against Brand.

Pyron has said, in that case, Nowinski should have asked why Brand was in custody, and asked how soon he might be released from custody. At the time, Brand was in prison for violating the terms of his parole in a prior conviction, including by trying to break into a woman's home. Court records show Brand has had orders of protection filed against him from four other women dating back to 2004.