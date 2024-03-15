Man charged in killing of boy, stabbing of pregnant mother on Chicago's North Side days after being released from jail

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged in a stabbing that left an 11-year-old boy dead and a pregnant mother critically injured in their Edgewater home Wednesday morning in what police have called a domestic incident.

Crosetti Brand, 37, is facing charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion, and domestic battery. He was scheduled to appear in court at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

CBS 2 has learned the suspect has a violent history of domestic battery. He was just released from jail on Tuesday.

Police said, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, where they found an 11-year-old boy who had suffered an injury to his chest and a 33-year-old woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police did not initially say what caused the boy's injuries, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency crews rushed both victims to Ascension St. Francis Hospital, where the boy died, and the woman was in critical condition with a cut to her neck. The mother is eight months pregnant.

The Medical Examiner's Office later identified the boy as Jaydone Perkins.

Police said the mother was leaving to take her kids to school when the suspect forced his way into the house. Police confirmed her 5-year-old child witnessed the attack.

"This is something that should have never happened," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a media conference Friday morning.

Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said the suspect had been released on electronic monitoring in October and returned to prison after violating parole.

He was next released on March 12, just a day before the violent attack.

"This defendant has a history of domestic violence and had only been recently released from serving a sentence from a prior conviction," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. "The victim had an order of protection against him from previous encounters, and this history paints a disturbing pattern of behavior which emphasizes the importance of the filing of the charges today."

CBS 2 obtained documents showing that just last month the victim attempted to get an emergency order of protection and was denied.

The documents reveal she did have an order of protection against Brand from 2005 to 2009.

The suspect's violent criminal history

Brand had been released from custody in jail hours before, and he had also served eight and a half years in prison for aggravated domestic battery and home invasion, according to court records.

His ex-girlfriend said over the phone that she couldn't understand why he was ever released.

This was given that court records showed the man "forced his way into the apartment of his former girlfriend," then "attacked [girlfriend] and threatened her 15-year-old son," and then "put a gun to [girlfriend's] chin... pushed her up against the wall... and began choking her."

Brand was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the home invasion yet was paroled last year in October. Now, he is charged with coming into the Edgewater apartment a day after another arrest – and killing a child while injuring his pregnant mother.

A stunned neighbor described Jaydone as a "great" kid and the family as "calm" and "loving."

"She was a lovable woman, and her son was very well-mannered and spoke to me all the time," the neighbor said, "and I'm sorry for this tragic."