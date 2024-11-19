Off-duty CPD officer shot, woman stabbed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot, and a woman was stabbed and very seriously wounded, in the Portage Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue, near Central Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition after being shot. Police communications indicated that the man was an off-duty officer, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability was responding.

COPA only responds when an officer is involved in an incident.

A woman was stabbed and taken to Ascension Resurrection Medical Center in "extremely" serious condition.

A knife was spotted at the scene with an evidence marker nearby.

Further details were not immediately available.