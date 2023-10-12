Watch CBS News
Local News

Advocates to rally over new bill that will remove firearms from home of domestic violence survivors

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

New bill aims to remove firearms from home of domestic violence survivors
New bill aims to remove firearms from home of domestic violence survivors 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates will rally behind a new bill aimed at protecting survivors from guns.

Karina's Bill would require all firearms to be removed from a home when an abuse survivor is granted an Order of Protection.

The bill is named after Karina Gonzalez who was shot and killed by her husband earlier this summer along with her 15-year-old daughter.

Dozens of advocates will speak inside the Kemper Building near Wacker and State at 10 a.m. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 10:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.