Advocates to rally over new bill that will remove firearms from home of domestic violence survivors

New bill aims to remove firearms from home of domestic violence survivors

New bill aims to remove firearms from home of domestic violence survivors

New bill aims to remove firearms from home of domestic violence survivors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates will rally behind a new bill aimed at protecting survivors from guns.

Karina's Bill would require all firearms to be removed from a home when an abuse survivor is granted an Order of Protection.

The bill is named after Karina Gonzalez who was shot and killed by her husband earlier this summer along with her 15-year-old daughter.

Dozens of advocates will speak inside the Kemper Building near Wacker and State at 10 a.m.