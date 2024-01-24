"Karina's Bill" supporters urge lawmakers to help protect domestic violence victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Groups fighting gun violence made a plea Wednesday morning for Illinois lawmakers to pass a bill that would require police to remove firearms from a home under specific orders of protection in domestic violence cases.

The bill is named in honor of Karina Gonzalez, who was shot and killed in July by her husband. He also killed Gonzalez's 15-year-old daughter, Daniela.

They were shot and killed in Little Village, even though Karina had an order of protection that could have led to the removal of his gun by law enforcement.

Supporters of Karina's Bill said several recent shootings in Illinois show the need for firearms removal to be part of violence protection for domestic violence survivors when they get a court to issue an order of protection.

"I am committed to working with my colleagues to see Karina's Bill through the legislative process. Karina's Bill will clarify and add language to the Illinois Domestic Violence Act and Firearm Restraining Order Act to allow for firearm removal earlier in the process of domestic violence orders of protection," said Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons (7th), who supports HB 676, Karina's Bill.

