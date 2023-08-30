For Afghan refugees who fled violence, a lifeline in the form of a job fair

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A packed job fair in Ravenswood aimed to set up refugees for success living in Chicago.

Hundreds of refugees packed a job fair, with many companies committed to hiring them and providing needed support to succeed in the workplace. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was there to check it out.

It was a first for the KaarPoh Staffing Agency, a job fair for refugees.

Siam Pasarly, the agency's founder, is a refugee from Afghanistan who came to the United States two years ago after the Taliban took over his country.

"When I came, at the beginning, it was quite difficult for me to find a job," Pasarly said. "As a refugee, what I have been through, I don't want other refugees to go through."

Pasarly said hundreds of refugees, like Mustafa Dehqan Zada, are looking for jobs. He said a friend invited him to this job fair.

"They called me to come join with them if you're looking for a job," said Dehqan Zada. "And I'm here."

Like Pasarly, Dehqan Zada moved from Afghanistan two years ago because of the takeover by the Taliban.

"We have just one reason [to leave], this war," said Dehqan Zada. "The Taliban is this group of terrorists that took over the government, and we just leave our country."

But now he's starting a new life, with multiple opportunities at this job fair. All refugees who attended the event must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

More than a dozen companies were packed inside this agency.

"I have one company by the name of LSG Sky Chefs. They need 50 people to hire," said Pasarly. "I have one school that has ten vacancies that they are hiring. I have Flik group; they need almost 20-25 people to hire."

The next job fair will be in a couple of months, but it will be at a different location because of such a big turnout this time.

The agency has also held a free resume writing workshop for refugees and is working on providing other services to help in the job search.