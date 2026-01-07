U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky endorses Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss to succeed her in Congress

Retiring U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky has formally endorsed Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss to success her in Congress.

Schakowsky, 80, has represented Illinois' 9th District for more than 30 years. She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1988.

In May 2025, Schakowsky announced she was retiring from Congress when her term ends in Jan. 2027. At the time she declined to anoint any successor, saying she was sure many qualified candidates would enter the race.

Overnight, Schakowsky released a video on social media formally throwing her support behind Biss, who has been mayor of Evanston – one of the areas represented by the 9th District – since 2021, and like Schakowsky also previously served in the Illinois General Assembly.

Biss is one of a dozen candidates running for the seat, and has led in most polling.