Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky retiring at end of term, not running for reelection in 2026

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who represents Illinois' 9th District, is retiring at the end of her term and will not run for reelection in 2026.

Schakowsky, 80, made the announcement at a luncheon Monday afternoon.

Schakowsky was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1998 after serving for eight years in the Illinois General Assembly.

She serves as the House Democrats' Chief Deputy Whip, and is a member of the Steering and Policy Committee, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and is also the ranking member on the Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee and the Environment Subcommittee.

Before being elected to the Illinois General Assembly, Schakowsky served as the program director of Illinois Public Action from 1976 to 1985 where she fought for energy reform and stronger protections against toxic chemicals. From 1985 to 1990 she was the director of the Illinois State Council for Senior Citizens, where she organized for lower-cost prescription drugs and tax relief for seniors and financial protection for spouses of nursing home residents, among other causes for the elderly.

Those causes continued into her career in Congress, where she focused on health care and senior issues, and created the Seniors task Force, now renamed the Task Force on Aging and Families.

She attended the University of Illinois and graduated in 1965 with a B.S. in Elementary Education.

Schakowsky lives in Evanston, Illinois, with her husband Robert Creamer and their two dogs. She has three children and six grandchildren. 

