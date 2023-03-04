Chicago First Alert Weather: Improving temps during the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a messy Friday, we'll see greatly improved weather this weekend.
More clouds than the sun but a nice warmup with temps reaching 60 by Monday.
Tuesday sees temps start to slide for the remainder of the week to below normal levels.
Stats
Normal High- 42
Friday- 38
Today- 47
Sunrise- 6:22am
Sunset- 5:45pm
We change the clocks ahead one hour, to Daylight Saving Time, next weekend!
Forecast
Today- Mostly cloudy with a high of 47. Chance of an isolated sprinkle late in the day.
Tonight- Partly cloudy, low of 30.
Sunday- Mostly cloudy and 48.
Monday- Chance of showers and 60 degrees.
