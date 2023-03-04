Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Improving temps during the weekend

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a messy Friday, we'll see greatly improved weather this weekend. 

More clouds than the sun but a nice warmup with temps reaching 60 by Monday. 

Tuesday sees temps start to slide for the remainder of the week to below normal levels.

Stats

Normal High- 42

Friday- 38

Today- 47

Sunrise- 6:22am

Sunset- 5:45pm

We change the clocks ahead one hour, to Daylight Saving Time, next weekend!

Forecast

Today- Mostly cloudy with a high of 47. Chance of an isolated sprinkle late in the day.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, low of 30.

Sunday- Mostly cloudy and 48.

Monday- Chance of showers and 60 degrees.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 6:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

