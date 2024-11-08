Second Illinois State Police trooper hurt this week after crash on Chicago freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A second Illinois State Police trooper was hurt this week after a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

State police said around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the trooper was stopped on the left shoulder of the I-94 southbound at the Cottage Grove accident investigation site with its emergency lights activated. That's when an Infiniti sedan was attempting to change lanes into the left lane when it lost control, striking another vehicle and then the squad car.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries, ISP said.

An Illinois State Police trooper was hurt Tuesday night after a car lost control and crash into another vehicle and squad car. Illinois State Police

The Infiniti driver, Shylyn J. Richmond, 25, of Lansing, Illinois, was charged with aggravated Scott's Law violation and issued citations for driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, driving too fast for conditions, and multiple other Illinois vehicle code violations.

It's the second Scott's Law-related crash to have occurred in Chicago this week.

On Monday morning, another ISP trooper was seriously hurt after being hit by a car while responding to a crash on I-57. The driver in that crash also faces charges, including violating Scott's Law, and was issued citations.

According to state police, ISP has suffered 22 Move Over Law-related crashes statewide, with 11 troopers injured so far this year.

Scott's Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.