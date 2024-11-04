Watch CBS News
Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash on Interstate 57

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was taken to the hospital, after being injured in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 57.

Police said the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-47 near 108th Street. A trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

All northbound lanes were closed immediately after the crash, but one lane and the left shoulder have since reopened. The other two northbound lanes remained closed as of 12:20 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

