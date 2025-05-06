Can you fly without a Real ID after May 7? What to expect at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports

Can you fly without a Real ID after May 7? TSA director on what to expect at airports

Can you fly without a Real ID after May 7? TSA director on what to expect at airports

The deadline to get a Real ID to be able to fly domestically is May 7, but if you don't and you have a flight, what should you expect at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports?

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said most people do not need to get a Real ID by the Wednesday deadline, and is encouraging residents who can wait to stay home as lines at DMV facilities around the state have stretched for blocks and hours of wait time.

Starting Wednesday you'll need a Real ID or other acceptable form of identification for domestic air travel. Those acceptable forms of ID include a valid passport or passport card, which many people have. Your regular, valid driver's license remains good for most other purposes, including driving.

While officials are reassuring people they won't get kicked off their flights if they don't have a Real ID by Wednesday, you will need to take extra steps and plan to spend extra time at the airport.

Here's what you need to know.

Can I get on a plane without a Real ID?

Giannoulias said that the Department of Homeland Security has reassured him and other secretaries of state that travelers arriving at airports Wednesday will not be kicked off their flight if they don't have a Real ID.

"Homeland Security has told us there will be essentially a two-year enforcement period, even if you don't have a passport, don't have a Real ID, they won't kick you off your flight," he said. "You'll probably get a warning, maybe fill out some paperwork."

The Transportation Security Administration said if you don't have a Real ID or passport, you can still fly but you will have to submit to a more intense identity verification process that involves collecting personal information like your name and current address to confirm your identity.

Once your identity is confirmed, you will then have to go through enhanced screening at TSA checkpoints.

Other compliant forms of ID include a military identification card or a Trusted Traveler card from a program like Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI or FAST. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found on the TSA website.

If you don't have acceptable ID, won't cooperate with additional identity verification, or your identity can't be confirmed, you will not be able to enter a security checkpoint.

If your ID is non-compliant, you may also be pulled out to a separate area to complete your screening process.

What should I expect at the airport starting Wednesday?

Acting TSA Director Adam Stahl sat down with CBS News Chicago give travelers an idea of what to expect if they don't have a Real ID but must fly after the deadline to get one has passed.

It will be easiest for travelers with other accepted compliant forms of ID, but if you have a valid state-issued but noncompliant ID like a driver's license, you will still be able to fly after advanced screening.

Travelers who do not have a Real ID or a passport should plan to get to O'Hare or Midway at least three hours early for that additional identity and security screening. You will likely either be directed to a separate line or be pulled out of the standard security line and move to another area for additional screening.

The Department of Homeland Security said separate lines for people with and without Real ID is one of the strategies TSA may employ to manage the flow of travelers through security checkpoints. Officials also said there may be times of day and/or certain terminals where noncompliant travelers are directed to separate lines, but TSA is working to maintain flexibility in the screening lanes to minimize delays whenever possible.

Stahl said while enforcement begins Wednesday, you will still be able to get your Real ID after the deadline has passed, so if you don't have your Real ID yet, still plan to go out and enroll in the program as soon as is feasible.

Giannoulias asked residents who have other compliant forms of ID or who are not imminently traveling to wait to get their Real ID after the rush is over. It will take two to three weeks to receive your Illinois Real ID in the mail after you complete your application.