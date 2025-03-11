REAL ID-only supercenter opening for walk-ins in downtown Chicago
Need a REAL ID? A new supercenter in downtown Chicago will be taking walk-in appointments starting tomorrow.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday morning that the state is opening a REAL ID Supercenter in the Loop, on top of new Saturday hours and expanded capacity at DMV facilities across the state.
The Supercenter at 191 N. Clark Street is a REAL ID-only facility, and will take walk-ins from anyone looking to get the new form of identification before it becomes mandatory on May 7. It opens Wednesday and will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As of February, only about 30% of people had a REAL ID in Illinois. The original deadline for switching over to the REAL ID format was in October 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was pushed back first to October 2021, then May 3, 2023 and now May 7, 2025.
The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, part of a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission to prevent future attacks like the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
REAL IDs will be required for to get on a plane, enter a nuclear power plant or to access certain federal facilities. Your regular Illinois driver's license will still be valid for driving a vehicle after the May 7 deadline. Anyone who does not have a REAL ID after May 7 will need a valid passport for domestic air travel.
If you aren't sure if you need a REAL ID or what forms of identification you must provide in order to obtain one, the Illinois Secretary of State website has all requirements and steps outlined.
Note: The video featured above is from a previous report.