Illinois Secretary of State reassures residents scrambling for Real IDs as DMV lines stretch for blocks

The deadline to get a Real ID is May 7, and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulis worked to reassure and inform residents who have been lining up for blocks at DMV centers across the state.

Starting Wednesday, a Real ID or a passport will be required by TSA to fly domestically, as well as to gain entry to certain federal buildings. Other forms of accepted identification include a passport, military ID, enhanced driver's license, or a Global Entry card.

A real ID is identified by a star in the upper right corner of a driver's license or ID card.

Giannoulias has been working for months to make getting a Real ID as accessible as possible, opening a supercenter in the Loop in March that will only issue Real IDs and take walk-in appointments. Still, lines stretched for blocks all day Monday and Tuesday

Despite the looming deadline, Giannoulias said REAL IDs will still be issued after the deadline.

Dozens of states, including Illinois, are still behind on compliance. As of last month, only about 35% of Illinois residents had REAL IDs.

Giannoulias said Homeland Security will allow what he called a two-year enforcement period after a deadline.

"If you don't have a passport, don't have a real ID, they won't kick you off your flight. you'll probably get a warning, maybe fill out some paperwork," he said.

REAL ID requirements: What documents do you need?

The Illinois Secretary of State website provides an interactive REAL ID checklist to check out before heading to a DMV or supersite. The checklist offers a full list of accepted documents.

To get a REAL ID, you need:

A birth certificate or a valid passport

A document with a full Social Security number on it (Social Security card, W-2 or paystub)

Lastly, you will have to prove your residency using mail, a bank statement, or insurance.

Giannoulias said the wait time is about two to three weeks to get your REAL ID in the mail once you've applied.