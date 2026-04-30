New report shows violent retail crime on the rise in Illinois

Violent retail crime is on the rise in Illinois, according to a new report from the Illinois Organized Retail Crime Association.

Thefts where retail workers are threatened with weapons, or someone is hurt have risen 7% in the last year.

"We've had knives brandished at associates when somebody was trying to steal shoes," said Illinois Retail Merchants Association president and CEO Rob Karr. "They're becoming more aggressive."

Chicago police declined to comment on the findings in the retail crime report, but sources said law enforcement is working to address the rise in violent retail crime.

New Data: Violent Retail Crime on the Rise in Illinois Page of

The data in the report was collected by Auror, a nationwide intelligence platform retailers are using to share information with each other and police.

"It's a retail crime intelligence platform. It's basically a case management system for retailers, so any incident that's happening – a theft, an assault, a robbery – gets documented," said Raul Augilar, Auror's head of law enforcement. "Auror's been used to go after some of these repeat offenders and the violence in Chicago."

A recent example made national headlines after an innocent bystander was killed when a burglary crew fled a smash-and-grab burglary at the Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile crashed a Kia Stinger into a Honda CR-V at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street.

Last month, two men were charged with stealing $9,000 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in Lakeview. One of those men was already facing charges and outstanding warrants for retail theft in Cook, DuPage, and Will counties.

The Illinois Organized Retail Crime Association said it's not uncommon. The same people are often behind these crimes, with 10% of offenders responsible for more than 63% of retail crime. The organization said repeat offenders are driving the most amount of harm in retail.

Illinois retailers are estimated to lose more than $2 billion from thefts every year, losses that drive prices up and impact sales taxes for communities.

"This crime, as you and I have discussed many times, is not victimless," Karr said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office said, when a retail theft involves aggravating factors – such as the use of a weapon – charges may be elevated. They also said they more than doubled the number of retail theft cases charged last year.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is focused on public safety and accountability. Since Dec. 1, 2024, when State's Attorney Burke took office, we have followed state law, which sets the threshold for charging felony retail theft at $300.