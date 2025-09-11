6 seriously injured in rollover crash on Chicago's Mag Mile

Mag Mile shut down after crash, break-in at Louis Vuitton store

Six men were hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Chicago's Magnificent Mile early Thursday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the crash took place just before 3:40 a.m. near Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street. Video from the scene shows at least two significantly damaged cars with pieces of debris scattered throughout the roadway.

CFD said six men were injured in the crash. Three men were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and three others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, all in serious condition.

Close to the crash site, a pickup truck was seen on the sidewalk near the Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue at Walton Street. The glass window of the store was shattered, likely by the truck.

Video sent to CBS News Chicago shows a group running out of the Louis Vuitton store through the smashed window. The witness got video from the scene from across the street at the Drake Hotel.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

CTS buses No.3 King Drive, No.146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express, No. 147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express, No. 151 Sheridan buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions near the crash site.

CTA officials are asking commuters to allow extra time.

Street closures will remain in effect as police investigate.

This is a developing story. CBS News will continue to provide updates.