2 charged with felonies for stealing over $9,000 in merchandise from Lakeview Lululemon

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said two men have been charged with felonies for stealing more than $9,000 from a Lululemon store in Lakeview.

Police said Sunday at about 5:15 p.m., officers got a call from a Lululemon employee saying two men got out of a Honda minivan, entered their store in the 3500 block of North Southport Ave., filled up bags with merchandise and then left without paying.

The arriving officers found 25-year-old Christopher Slawek of Chicago and 51-year-old Michael Brown of Matteson holding Lululemon bags, and they ran when approached.

Officers arrested Slawek a short distance away in the 3500 block of North Greenview Ave., and Brown in the 1400 block of West Addison St., with their bags. Inside police said they found 118 Lululemon items worth more than $9,000.

Police also tracked down the minivan a short distance away and found an additional $9,000 worth of merchandise from other stores inside.

Brown and Slawek are each charged with felony retail theft. Slawek face additional charges from outstanding warrants for retail theft in Cook, DuPage and Will counties, police said.