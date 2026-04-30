Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois Accountability Commission to present "Operation Midway Blitz" report

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
Read Full Bio
Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A final report is expected to be released on Thursday morning on the investigation into "Operation Midway Blitz."

Governor JB Pritzker created the Illinois Accountability Commission in October in hopes of holding federal agents accountable for actions during Chicago's immigration operation.

They observed video and spoke to witnesses about 16 in-depth events last fall and winter.

The findings and evidence will not only go to the governor, but also to local police departments and prosecutors.

The commission plans to eventually push the Cook County State's Attorney to criminally charge some of the federal agents involved in immigration enforcement.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. to vote before releasing their final report. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue