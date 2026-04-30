Illinois Accountability Commission to present "Operation Midway Blitz" report

A final report is expected to be released on Thursday morning on the investigation into "Operation Midway Blitz."

Governor JB Pritzker created the Illinois Accountability Commission in October in hopes of holding federal agents accountable for actions during Chicago's immigration operation.

They observed video and spoke to witnesses about 16 in-depth events last fall and winter.

The findings and evidence will not only go to the governor, but also to local police departments and prosecutors.

The commission plans to eventually push the Cook County State's Attorney to criminally charge some of the federal agents involved in immigration enforcement.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. to vote before releasing their final report.