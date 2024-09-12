Mexican Independence Day celebrations come to downtown Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Grant Park is set for El Grito festival this weekend as the city prepares to

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said anyone planning to come downtown this weekend should expect lots of traffic and delays through Monday.

The celebration of Mexican Independence Day in past years came with traffic gridlock downtown. With that in mind, OEMC said, if needed, there will be street closures in the Central Business District. Those living or working in the area will be allowed to enter only at the specific points:

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

Desplaines/Canal

18th/State

18th/Michigan

18th/Indiana

Two days of celebrating Mexican culture kicks off at Butler Field in Grant Park on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

"It's all about family fun," German Gonzalez, one of the event organizers

For the first time in 10 years, El Grito Festival will take place in Grant Park. The event has something for all ages. The family-friendly event will feature live music, authentic Mexican food and an artisan market.

"We're super excited to bring El Grito back after a decade and what people can expect you know is great musical talent from local bands to international talent from Mexico in addition to amazing food vendors," said Gonzalez.

The festival will come with street closures.

Jackson will be closed from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Visitors' best option to get to downtown will be using public transportation like the CTA and Metra or ride-sharing options like Uber and Lyft.

Gonzalez called the event a citywide effort and a safe celebration of Mexican independence.

"Look at this park. It's beautiful! It's iconic!" he said. "We wanted to be a part of the solution and have people celebrating in a safe and family inclusive manner."

With safety in mind, light poles along Columbus Drive near the event will feature numbers. In the event someone needs to call 911, they can reference the numbers for first responders to more easily find them.

For more information on El Grito Chicago, visit ElGritoChicago.com.