ICE detains Des Moines Public Schools superintendent, district confirms

Officials with Des Moines Public Schools say the district's supervisor has been detained by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

In a message sent out to the district community, school board chair Jackie Norris confirmed that Superintendent Ian Roberts had been detained Friday morning.

"We have no confirmed information as to why Dr. Roberts is being detained or the next potential steps," Norris said.

Norris added that the district would elevate Associate Superintendent Matt Smith into the role of interim superintendent until further notice.

Please see the following message shared today with our Des Moines Public Schools community. pic.twitter.com/pY09WtofPc — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) September 26, 2025

According to ICE's website, Roberts is currently detained at the Pottawattamie County Jail, which is in Council Bluffs, Iowa, roughly 130 miles west of Des Moines and in the vicinity of the Omaha Immigration Court. His country of birth is listed as Guyana.

The Des Moines Register reports that Roberts, who was named superintendent in the summer of 2023, also competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in track and field for Guyana as a mid-distance runner.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is available.