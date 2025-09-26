Watch CBS News
Local News

ICE detains Des Moines Public Schools superintendent, district confirms

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Read Full Bio
Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Officials with Des Moines Public Schools say the district's supervisor has been detained by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

In a message sent out to the district community, school board chair Jackie Norris confirmed that Superintendent Ian Roberts had been detained Friday morning.

"We have no confirmed information as to why Dr. Roberts is being detained or the next potential steps," Norris said.

Norris added that the district would elevate Associate Superintendent Matt Smith into the role of interim superintendent until further notice.

According to ICE's website, Roberts is currently detained at the Pottawattamie County Jail, which is in Council Bluffs, Iowa, roughly 130 miles west of Des Moines and in the vicinity of the Omaha Immigration Court. His country of birth is listed as Guyana. 

The Des Moines Register reports that Roberts, who was named superintendent in the summer of 2023, also competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in track and field for Guyana as a mid-distance runner.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is available.

Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue