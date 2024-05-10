House panel demands info on Northwestern's response to antisemitism at campus protests

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A congressional committee has opened an investigation into Northwestern University's response to allegations of antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina), who chairs the House Education and Workforce Committee, sent Northwestern a letter saying she has "grave concerns regarding Northwestern's persistent failure in addressing antisemitism."

She is asking the university to provide several documents to the committee by May 17, including all communications related to the protest encampment; documents and communications referring to allegations of antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel; minutes, notes, summaries, and recordings of all board of trustees meetings since April 24; minutes, notes, summaries, and recordings of all board of trustees meetings since Oct 7 referring to antisemitism; and any audio or video recordings of the protests and encampment on campus.

A university spokesman said Northwestern is "committed to combatting antisemitism on campus and ensuring the safety of all Northwestern students," and that Schill looks forward to discussing the steps the school has taken with the committee.

Describing a pro-Palestinian encampment at Northwestern as an "unlawful pro-terror encampment," Foxx claimed the protest "became a hotspot for pervasive antisemitic harassment and hostility."

"Rather than enforcing University rules and disciplining those who violated them, Northwestern's leaders surrendered to the violators in a shameful agreement," Foxx wrote in a letter to Northwestern President Michael Schill and Board of Trustees Chair Peter Barris.

Five days after pro-Palestinian student protesters set up tents in Deering Meadow on the university's Evanston campus, organizers reached an agreement —announced by Schill, Provost Kathleen Hagerty, and Vice President for Student Affairs Susan Davis—that all but one tent would be taken down, but protests on Deering Meadow would be allowed to continue through the end of spring quarter classes on June 1.

Protesters at Northwestern had been pushing the university to disclose how it invests its money, and to divest itself from any companies profiting off the war in Gaza. Instead, under the agreement with protesters, the university agreed to answer questions about specific investments within 30 days of any request, and to reestablish Northwestern's Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility in the fall, including representation for students, faculty, and staff.

Further, the university said it will support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk – providing funding two faculty members for two years, and the full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergrads. The university will also provide a new temporary space for Muslim students and students of Middle Eastern and North African descent, while renovating a house for that purpose within two years.

In an op-ed published in the Chicago Tribune, Schill defended the agreement with protesters, saying that by taking down the tents, the university was able to remove outside influences from peaceful protests on campus.

"We stand ready to commence disciplinary proceedings against anyone who breaks our rules or engages in antisemitic or anti-Muslim behavior," he wrote.

Schill also took issue with any suggestions that he was "capitulating to the 'mob,'" by reaching an agreement with protesters, noting that he is a "proud Jew who practices many of our rituals."

"My family has experienced antisemitism, and so claims by some that I have collaborated with antisemitic people feel like personal affronts," he wrote.

Even before Foxx sent her letter to Northwestern, Schill was set to testify before the committee on May 23 – alongside the presidents of UCLA and Rutgers – to discuss efforts to stop antisemitic behavior on college campuses.