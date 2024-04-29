Some students pleased, some not satisfied as Northwestern strikes deal with pro-Palestinian protesters

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University said Monday that it struck a deal with pro-Palestinian protesters on campus, but not everyone is satisfied.

The university said it would bring demonstrations "into compliance" with university policies, but some were unsatisfied with the latest developments.

Northwestern said it reached this agreement with a group of students and faculty representing most of the protestors to keep violence seen elsewhere from seeping into their campus.

Some on campus are still dissatisfied, saying a small group agreed to terms that some say don't go far enough.

Details of the deal hammered out leading to what the school says is a "de-escalated path forward."

"No other university, to my knowledge, has been able to secure wins this great," said Northwestern University junior Abhi Nimmagadda.

Northwestern said it has reached an agreement with protest representatives, agreeing that peaceful demonstrations will continue on Deering Meadow through June 1, and only Northwestern students, faculty, and staff can participate.

One of the key protest points is where the university invests its money.

Part of the sweeping agreement calls for re-launching a student/faculty advisory committee on university investments.

One of the key demands from protesters is that the university "divest from corporations that profit from Israel's occupation in Palestine."

The school agreed that those on campus with questions about specific financial holdings could ask about them and get an answer within 30 days.

The university will pay for two visiting at-risk Palestinian faculty members for two years each and five visiting at-risk Palestinian students for four years. This arrangement is expected to continue beyond this year.

Northwestern University also agreed to provide immediate temporary space for Middle Eastern, northern African, and Muslim students.

Within two years, will provide and renovate a house for those students.

"I don't believe my heart has been fuller. I'm very, very proud of everything we have been able to achieve," Nimmagadda said.

CBS 2 was told students in the encampment were "blindsided" by the agreements, calling those who made the decision "sellouts."

Namely, they said because it "does not include material divestment" from Israel and forfeits their right to continue their encampment efforts.