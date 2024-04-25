Northwestern University students set up pro-Palestine tent encampment on campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of Northwestern University students on Thursday joined the pro-Palestine protests sweeping college campuses across the country.

A group of Northwestern students set up a tent encampment Thursday morning in Deering Meadow on the university's campus in Evanston. Protesters also posted a sign reading "Free Gaza Liberated Zone." Pro-Palestinian protesters at college campuses across the country have described similar encampments as "liberated zones."

Organizers of the Northwestern protest said they plan to occupy the area until Northwestern ends partnerships supporting Israel, and vows to protect their free speech rights on campus.

Northwestern officials said the tent encampment is prohibited by university policies, and campus police and representatives from the school's Student Affairs division were working with protesters to have the tents removed.

"Northwestern is committed to the principles of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly – and to protecting the safety of all members of our community, as well as limiting disruptions to University operations," Northwestern spokesman Jon Yates said.

Officials warned anyone who refuses to remove tents face the risk of disciplinary action, citations, or arrest.

After police began trying to take down some of the tents, protesters linked arms and formed a barricade line in front of the encampment.

Protesters linked arms and formed a line blocking police from a tent encampment on the campus of Northwestern University, where demonstrators supporting Palestine are demanding the college divest itself from companies with ties to Israel. CBS

Protests on several other college campuses across the country have led to clashes with police, and in some cases complaints of antisemitic behavior by demonstrators.

Boston Police arrested more than 100 protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Emerson College early Thursday morning.

More than 100 people have been arrested at Columbia University in New York since similar protests began last week. Columbia University's president cancelled in-person classes Monday in response to the protests and said classes would be hybrid through the end of the semester.

Some Jewish students at Columbia say many of the protesters' chants are antisemitic, and they're concerned about their safety.

More than 100 protesters were arrested at New York University on Monday, and police said demonstrators threw objects, including bottles, at officers during the arrests.

Police arrested 45 protesters at Yale University on Monday after the demonstrators repeatedly refused to disperse voluntarily.

Police arrested 93 people at University of Southern California after many protesters refused repeated orders to disperse after setting up an encampment on the Los Angeles campus.

Other universities that have seen on-campus protests this week included University of California, Berkeley; California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt; the University of Michigan; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tufts University, and Emerson College.