Homer Glen woman followed home from store, bound and robbed at gunpoint during home invasion, police say

The Will County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was bound and robbed in a home invasion after being followed home from the grocery store.

The sheriff's office said that at shortly after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to a home in the 16800 block of South Deer Path.

A 73-year-old woman said she had just gotten home from the grocery store and pulled her car into her garage when she was confronted by a Black man in a hoodie armed with a handgun. He demanded cash from her at gunpoint, while a second man got out of a dark-colored Acura that had followed her home, police said.

Together, the two men forced the woman into her home at gunpoint, forced her to sit in a chair and bound her wrists and ankles using items from the home, police said. They then took her credit card and forced her to tell them her PIN number while threatening her life, according to police.

Police said shortly after they left the home, the suspects withdrew $2,000 from the victim's bank account at a bank in Orland Park.

About 20 minutes later, police said the woman was able to free herself and ran to a neighbor for help.

The sheriff's office said they quickly determined the Acura the suspects used in the crime was stolen to Chicago, and that they were on their way back to the city, however attempts to find the stolen car did not get any results.

Police said they believe this was a random attack, but that the victim was targeted due to her age.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains open and active. The sheriff's office said they will share more information as it becomes available.