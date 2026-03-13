High wind warning Friday for Chicago area as gusts reach 50-60 mph; ground delay at O'Hare Airport

A High Wind warning is in effect for the Chicago area on Friday.

Wind gusts reaching between 50 and 60 miles per hour are expected through 4 p.m. A ground delay is now in effect at Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to equipment problems that appear to be related to the extremely high winds. According to the FAA, O'Hare is experiencing delays averaging 85 minutes.

Hazardous winds could lead to isolated power outages and wind damage as the warning remains in effect. As of 11 a.m., ComEd was reporting more than 1,200 outages affecting more than 20,000 customers. Some of them appear to be related to the storms on Tuesday, but many others appear to be a result of the wind Friday morning.

Residents in a North Side apartment building received word from management that the wind broke the glass revolving doors in their lobby Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, winds reaching 62 mph were reported at Rockford Airport in Illinois, and gusts reached 66 mph at the Valparaiso Airport in Indiana on Friday morning.

As high winds impact the area, ComEd crews are monitoring for potential outages. ComEd said crews have restored more than 55,000 customers from Friday's high winds.

Customers can report outages on the ComEd website.