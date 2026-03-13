Strong winds Friday impacting cleanup in Kankakee County after destructive EF-3 tornado

Friday's extremely windy weather is just another concern for Illinois communities still cleaning up after an EF-3 ripped through Kankakee County on Tuesday

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m., bringing wind gusts over 50 miles per hour on Friday.

Tuesday's severe storms spread across multiple counties in northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. It was a powerful EF-3 tornado, with peak winds of 150 miles per hour, which tore through Kankakee County, leaving portions of Aroma Park decimated.

On Thursday, the Kankakee County officials confirmed a tornado victim was found dead inside a damaged home in Aroma Park. Officials have identified the victim and are working to notify family members.

The tornado damaged 500 buildings around Kankakee County, with 30 homes completely destroyed.

On Wednesday, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the county declared a state of emergency due to the severity of the storm damage.

Kankakee School District 111 remains closed, meals available

While Kankakee School District 111 remains closed for another day on Friday, the school community is stepping in to provide meals and donated essentials to community members in need.

The district will be providing three meals at the Lincoln Cultural Center on Friday. The school community is accepting donations of essential items, including water, non-perishable food, and hygiene items.