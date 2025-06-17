High humidity gripping the Chicago area; climate experts say it's only going to get worse

The Chicago area is bracing for extreme heat and humidity in the coming days, and experts said it could become more common with changing weather patterns.

A Chicago doctor said extreme humidity impacts people more than we think.

Temperatures reached the low 90s in Chicago on Tuesday, with humidity pushing the heat index into the mid 90s. The area's first real heat wave of the season arrives this weekend, with highs in the 90s for at least three days starting on Saturday, and the humidity pushing the heat index to 100 or higher at times.

You can't see it, but you sure can feel it. Chicago is one of eight major cities experiencing extreme rates of humidity this week.

"It may actually last for a few days into next week, so a good 4- or 5-day chunk of heat that we haven't seen yet," CBS News Chicago meteorologist David Yeomans said.

"The amount of humidity that's in the air has also gone up as temperatures have also risen. So, yeah, we would expect to see even more here in the upper Midwest," said Kristin Malecki, who leads the University of Illinois Chicago's Center for Climate and Health Equity.

Malecki said the extreme humidity in store for Chicago this week is connected to climate change.

"As climate and weather change, and we're seeing these trends, we're also seeing increased risks to human health. And then what we're really trying to do is find solutions to help people," she said.

Enter Dr. Sheetal Rao, an internal medicine doctor in Chicago. One of her focuses is the impact of the environment on people.

"We're going to see more heat and more humidity, particularly in the Chicagoland area," she said. "What studies are showing is our climate here in Chicago is becoming more like east Texas, which just means more humidity and that has implications for our health."

With the heat and humidity sticking around this week, Rao said there's something everyone should keep in mind.

"Really staying in tune, planning ahead; if you are one of those people in vulnerable populations, really kind of making sure that you stay cool," she said. "When there's so much moisture in the air, it's a lot harder for us to sweat. … The more humid it is, the harder it is for our body to cool. So we really have to plan ahead for that."

If you will be working outside in the extreme heat, Rao said you should take frequent breaks in the shade, and drink more water than you think you need. If at all possible, postpone outdoor activities until it's cooler.

