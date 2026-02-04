Hearing planned on release of bodycam video in shooting of Marimar Martinez by federal agents

A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in the case of Marimar Martinez, the woman who was shot five times by a federal immigration agent in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood last fall.

Martinez has been pushing for the release of body camera video showing the incident.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that they are now willing to release the video, and other case information.

This came hours before Martinez, a Mexican American legal gun owner, testified on Capitol Hill about her experiences. She told Congress she was targeted simply because she's Latino.

"The government told the people they were targeting the worst of the worst, but their actions demonstrated otherwise," Martinez said Tuesday as she testified before Congress at a federal forum on federal immigration agents' use of force. "They are targeting individuals who fit a certain profile, who simply have a certain accent, a non-white skin color, just like me."

Martinez said she saw her life flash before her eyes when she was shot, and thought it might be the end for her.

"I looked down and noticed blood gushing out of my arms and legs, and I realized I'd been shot multiple times," she said. "What happened to me in a matter of seconds on October 4th will unfortunately be with me for a lifetime."

Martinez was shot five times on Oct. 4, 2025. Federal agents claimed she chased them and rammed her car into an agent's car during an immigration protest near Pershing Road and Kedzie Avenue, but the case against her fizzled as Border Patrol's story changed.

Nearly two months after she was shot, federal prosecutors dropped assault charges that had been filed against her, and a judge dismissed them with prejudice, which prevents the government from filing them against her again.

The government will be releasing the video in Martinez's case once images of agents' faces are blurred out. It could be revealed when that will happen when a judge takes up this development in the Wednesday hearing.