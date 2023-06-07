Two Illinois non-profits get $13 million in Head Start grants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is getting millions of dollars for Head Start programs.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth announced Wednesday more than $13 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go to two non-profits: Children's Home & Aid Society of Illinois and Metropolitan Family Services.
The money will help fund early learning and development programs for kids ages 5 and under.
