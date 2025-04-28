Gun discharges while man tries to load it into case at O'Hare International Airport
A gun went off at O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning.
Chicago Police said at 6:50 a.m. Sunday at Terminal 3, a 50-year-old man was attempting to load a firearm inside a metal gun case when the gun discharged.
The Transportation Security Administration said the incident happened at the American Airlines baggage check-in counter. The agency had no further information.
The man had a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.
No one was hurt and no one was arrested.
In an unrelated event two weeks ago Tuesday, a man was arrested after he got a gun onto a United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport.
Besnik Ismajlaj, 53, of St. Charles, was charged last week with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm at the airport.
The Transportation Security Administration said officers detected an image of a firearm inside a bag going through Security Checkpoint 2 at Terminal 1 the afternoon of April 15. Before Chicago Police could confiscate the gun, Ismajlaj reached inside the X-ray machine at the checkpoint, took the bag, and left for the gate, the TSA said.
Video showed airport employees making a path down the middle of Terminal 1 as officers ran through. They were searching for Ismajlaj as he was headed to his gate with a gun. He was able to make it onto a United Airlines flight before Chicago Police and TSA officers tracked him down.