Gun found in passenger's bag at O'Hare International Airport

Passenger arrested after gun found in bag at O'Hare Airport

A passenger was arrested at O'Hare International Airport after a gun was found in his luggage on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, shortly before 1 p.m., a passenger was taken into custody at O'Hare after a firearm was found in his bag.

Video shared online shows passengers being cleared away from a hallway inside Terminal 1 at O'Hare as TSA agents race toward a gate.

It was not immediately clear if the gun was found at a security checkpoint or in some other location at the airport. No injuries were reported.

Police said charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.