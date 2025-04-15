Watch CBS News
Local News

Gun found in passenger's bag at O'Hare International Airport

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Passenger arrested after gun found in bag at O'Hare Airport
Passenger arrested after gun found in bag at O'Hare Airport 00:37

A passenger was arrested at O'Hare International Airport after a gun was found in his luggage on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, shortly before 1 p.m., a passenger was taken into custody at O'Hare after a firearm was found in his bag.

Video shared online shows passengers being cleared away from a hallway inside Terminal 1 at O'Hare as TSA agents race toward a gate.

It was not immediately clear if the gun was found at a security checkpoint or in some other location at the airport. No injuries were reported.

Police said charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.

Todd Feurer
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.