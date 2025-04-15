Gun found in passenger's bag at O'Hare International Airport
A passenger was arrested at O'Hare International Airport after a gun was found in his luggage on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said, shortly before 1 p.m., a passenger was taken into custody at O'Hare after a firearm was found in his bag.
Video shared online shows passengers being cleared away from a hallway inside Terminal 1 at O'Hare as TSA agents race toward a gate.
It was not immediately clear if the gun was found at a security checkpoint or in some other location at the airport. No injuries were reported.
Police said charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.