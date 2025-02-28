Chicago police issue alert of group robing victims waiting for rideshare on North Side

Chicago police issued an alert for a group of men robbing people waiting for their rideshare on the North Side.

The robberies happened between Jan. 5 and Feb. 23 in the Lake East and Gold Coast neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, the victims were approached after leaving a tavern and waiting for a rideshare by three to four men who displayed a handgun or used physical force before demanding the victim's property and leaving the scene.

In several of the robberies, the victim's banking information was accessed through the stolen phones.

The robberies happened during the early morning hours in the following locations:

3500 block of North Clark Street on Jan. 5 at 1:30 a.m.

3500 block of North Clark Street on Jan. 5 at 2:30 a.m.

3500 block of North Clark Street on Jan. 11 at 1:10 a.m.

0-100 block of West Division Street on Jan. 11 at 3:00 a.m.

0-100 block of East Elm St on Jan. 12 at 2:16 a.m.

1000 block of West Newport on Feb. 9 at 2:00 a.m.

3500 block of North Clark on Feb. 23 at 1:55 a.m.

3600 block of North Clark on Feb. 23 at 3:45 a.m.

The suspects were only described by police as African American males between 16 to 25 years of age.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene if possible, never pursue a fleeing assailant, and provide the information to the police.

Anyone with information can contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.